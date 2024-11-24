Fairfield squares off against Vermont

Vermont Catamounts (3-3) vs. Fairfield Stags (2-4) Uncasville, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -9.5; over/under is…

Vermont Catamounts (3-3) vs. Fairfield Stags (2-4)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -9.5; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont and Fairfield square off in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The Stags are 2-4 in non-conference play. Fairfield is fifth in the MAAC in team defense, giving up 70.5 points while holding opponents to 45.8% shooting.

The Catamounts are 3-3 in non-conference play. Vermont ranks ninth in the America East with 20.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Shamir Bogues averaging 3.2.

Fairfield averages 66.2 points per game, 4.0 fewer points than the 70.2 Vermont allows. Vermont’s 38.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.9 percentage points lower than Fairfield has given up to its opponents (45.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Prophet Johnson is shooting 49.1% and averaging 11.8 points for the Stags.

TJ Long is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, while averaging 11.5 points and 1.5 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

