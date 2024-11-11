Dezayne Mingo’ scores 19 points to lead Marshall to a 77-63 win over Southern Indiana

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Dezayne Mingo scored 19 points as Marshall beat Southern Indiana 77-63 on Monday night. Mingo added…

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Dezayne Mingo scored 19 points as Marshall beat Southern Indiana 77-63 on Monday night.

Mingo added three steals for the Thundering Herd (2-1). Nate Martin added 18 points while shooting 5 for 7 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 10 from the free-throw line while he also had five rebounds. Obinna Anochili-Killen shot 3 of 7 from the field and 8 for 14 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding eight rebounds and three steals.

Damoni Harrison finished with 20 points and six rebounds for the Screaming Eagles (0-3). Sam Kodi added 16 points for Southern Indiana. Stephen Olowoniyi also had 10 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks.

NEXT UP

Both teams play Bellarmine next, Marshall on Saturday at home and Southern Indiana on the road on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.