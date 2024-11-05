Devin Askew scores 20 as Long Beach State defeats La Verne 93-48

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Devin Askew had 20 points in Long Beach State’s 93-48 win over La Verne in…

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Devin Askew had 20 points in Long Beach State’s 93-48 win over La Verne in a season opener on Monday night.

Askew added five rebounds and five assists for the Beach. TJ Wainwright scored 18 points while shooting 7 for 11, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc and added six rebounds and three steals. Derrick Michael Xzavierro had 12 points and went 6 of 14 from the field.

Cody Aquino led the way for the Leopards with 16 points. Paul Antonis added 11 points and three steals for La Verne. Logen Howard finished with seven points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

