Degenhart scores 20, Meadow adds 18 and Boise State defeats Clemson 84-71

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Tyson Degenhart had 20 points and 11 rebounds, Andrew Meadow added 18 points and Boise State defeated Clemson 84-71 on Sunday, extending the Broncos’ nonconference home winning streak to 15 games.

After leading by one point at halftime, Boise State went up by eight when Emmanuel Ugbo scored six straight points for a 51-43 lead with 13 1/2 minutes remaining in the second half.

The lead reached 11 points when Julian Bowie made a layup and Javan Buchanan followed with a 3-pointer for a 64-53 lead with 7 1/2 minutes to go.

Meadow and O’Mar Stanley scored the Broncos’ final 16 points in the last four minutes. Meadow got it started with a three-point play and followed up with a pair of free throws. He had another run of five points for an 82-68 lead with 49 seconds left, and Stanley added a pair of free throws with 41 seconds left.

Stanley scored 13 points and Alvaro Cardenas had eight for Boise State (3-1). Cardenas now has 996 career points.

Chase Hunter scored a career-high 30 points and Viktor Lakhin had 13 points for Clemson (3-1).

Boise State led 36-35 at halftime after Hunter scored 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting with three 3-pointers and a free throw for Clemson and Degenhart scored 16 for Boise State. He made 5 of 7 from the field and was 5 for 5 from the free-throw line.

There were 20 missed 3-pointers in the first half, Clemson making 3 of 13 and Boise State making 2 of 12. Clemson finished 6 for 25 and Boise State made 7 of 24. The Broncos made 27 of 30 free throws.

