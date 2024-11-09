De La Rosa scores 19 as Columbia takes down Delaware State 83-62

Led by Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa's 19 points, the Columbia Lions defeated the Delaware State Hornets 83-62 on Saturday.

NEW YORK (AP) — Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa scored 19 points as Columbia beat Delaware State 83-62 on Saturday.

De La Rosa added six rebounds for the Lions (3-0). Zine Eddine Bedri shot 4 of 5 from the field and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line to add 14 points. Blair Thompson shot 3 for 10 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding 11 rebounds.

Kaseem Watson finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and two steals for the Hornets (0-2). Delaware State also got 15 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals from Martez Robinson. Alston Andrews also recorded six points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

