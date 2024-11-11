Davis scores 18, The Citadel defeats Stetson 74-52

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Keynan Davis’ 18 points helped The Citadel defeat Stetson 74-52 on Monday night. Davis shot 7…

Davis shot 7 for 14, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Bulldogs (2-1). Brody Fox scored 13 points and added six rebounds. Cameron Glover went 4 of 11 from the field (2 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

The Hatters (1-2) were led by Jordan Wood, who posted 11 points. Stetson also got nine points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks from Abramo Canka. Josh Massey also put up eight points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

