Darryl Simmons II scores 15 in Gardner-Webb’s 80-79 victory over Elon

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Darryl Simmons II scored 15 points as Gardner-Webb held off Elon 80-79 on Friday night.…

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Darryl Simmons II scored 15 points as Gardner-Webb held off Elon 80-79 on Friday night.

Simmons also added five rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (2-2). Pharell Boyogueno shot 5 for 8, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to add 14 points. Anthony Seldon had 13 points and shot 3 of 12 from the field, including 1 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the line.

Nick Dorn led the way for the Phoenix (1-2) with 17 points and six rebounds. TK Simpkins added 17 points and two steals. TJ Simpkins had 13 points and his layup with 1:11 left to play accounted for the final points in the game.

Seldon scored 10 points in the first half and Gardner-Webb went into the break trailing 41-40. Boyogueno put up nine second-half points and Gardner-Webb secured the victory after a second half that featured seven lead changes and was tied four times.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.