Cornell visits Syracuse after Starling’s 27-point game

Cornell Big Red (4-2) at Syracuse Orange (3-2)

Syracuse, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orange -8.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse faces Cornell after JJ Starling scored 27 points in Syracuse’s 79-74 loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Orange are 3-0 on their home court. Syracuse averages 80.8 points and has outscored opponents by 1.2 points per game.

The Big Red have gone 1-1 away from home. Cornell is third in the Ivy League with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Guy Ragland Jr. averaging 6.0.

Syracuse averages 80.8 points per game, 4.8 more points than the 76.0 Cornell allows. Cornell has shot at a 47.3% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 45.2% shooting opponents of Syracuse have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Starling is scoring 21.4 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Orange.

Jake Fiegen is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Big Red.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

