Coach Andy Enfield collects first win at the helm of SMU with a 96-62 victory over Tarleton State

DALLAS (AP) — Boopie Miller scored 21 points to lead six in double-figure scoring, and coach Andy Enfield collected his first win at the helm of SMU with a 96-62 victory over Tarleton State on Monday night.

Enfield was hired on April 1 after 11 seasons with Southern California, where he compiled a 220-147 record.

It was also the first time SMU had six score in double figures since its 105-72 win against Hampton on Dec. 17, 2015.

Miller was 8 of 15 from the floor and had seven assists. Kario Oquendo and Chuck Harris scored 16 points apiece for SMU, which shot 54% (34 of 63) from the field. B.J. Edwards added 13 points and Keon Ambrose-Hylton had 12 for the Mustangs.

Bubu Benjamin made 14 of 16 free throws and finished with 21 points to lead Tarleton State. Matt Krass added 10 points.

SMU took the lead for good about three minutes into the game and had a double-digit lead with 13:20 left in the first half. A 27-7 surge, capped by an Edwards dunk, made it a 30-point advantage with 4:32 remaining before the Texans cut the deficit to 51-28 at the break.

Harris scored 12 first-half points and Miller had 10 for SMU.

