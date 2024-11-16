Clark scores 25 in VCU’s 83-57 victory against Loyola of Maryland

Jack Clark’s 25 points helped VCU defeat Loyola of Maryland 83-57. Joe Bamisile scored 22 points and Max Shulga had 20 points for the Rams.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jack Clark’s 25 points helped VCU defeat Loyola of Maryland 83-57 on Saturday night.

Clark also had six rebounds for the Rams (4-0). Joe Bamisile scored 22 points and added five rebounds and three steals. Max Shulga had 20 points and shot 7 for 14 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Milos Ilic finished with 10 points and eight rebounds for the Greyhounds (2-2). Braeden Speed added 10 points for Loyola. Tyson Commander also had nine points.

VCU took the lead with 5:11 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. Bamisile led his team in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help put them up 36-30 at the break. Clark scored 19 points in the second half to help lead the way as VCU went on to secure the victory, outscoring Loyola by 20 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

