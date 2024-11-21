Chaunce Jenkins scores 5 of 22 points in OT to lead Seton Hall over VCU 69-66

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Chaunce Jenkins scored five of his 22 points in overtime to help Seton Hall hand VCU…

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Chaunce Jenkins scored five of his 22 points in overtime to help Seton Hall hand VCU its first loss of the season, 69-66 on Thursday night at the Charleston Classic.

Jenkins also had five rebounds for the Pirates (3-2). Isaiah Coleman scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. David Tubek shot 3 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

The Rams (4-1) were led by Max Shulga, who posted 20 points and two steals. Shulga’s layup with 2 seconds left forced overtime tied at 61. Zeb Jackson added 15 points and three steals. Joe Bamisile scored 13.

Coleman scored six points in the first half and Seton Hall went into the break trailing 28-25. Jenkins’ 17-point second half helped Seton Hall close out the victory.

NEXT UP

Seton Hall next plays Saturday against Monmouth at home, and VCU will host Elizabeth City State on Friday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.