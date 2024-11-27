Boyd scores 22 in Charleston’s 79-64 win against Northern Kentucky

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Derrin Boyd had 22 points in Charleston’s 79-64 victory over Northern Kentucky on Wednesday. Boyd also…

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Derrin Boyd had 22 points in Charleston’s 79-64 victory over Northern Kentucky on Wednesday.

Boyd also added six rebounds for the Cougars (5-2). AJ Smith scored 12 points and added five rebounds and three steals. Justas Stonkus finished 4 of 4 from the field to finish with 12 points.

The Norse (1-5) were led in scoring by Sam Vinson, who finished with 21 points, six rebounds and two steals. Trey Robinson added 12 points, 12 rebounds and five steals for Northern Kentucky. Dan Gherezgher Jr. also had 11 points.

Boyd led his team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 38-30 at the break. Charleston pulled away with a 7-0 run in the second half to extend a six-point lead to 13 points. Boyd led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.