Blunt’s 19 lead Mercyhurst past Houghton 88-62

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Bernie Blunt and Jake Lemelman each had 19 points in Mercyhurst’s 88-62 victory over Houghton on Saturday.

Jeff Planutis had 17 points and went 6 of 9 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) for the Lakers (2-1).

The Highlanders were led by Preston Thomas, who posted 17 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Houghton also got 12 points and seven rebounds from Lou Bellamy. Jajuan Preaster also had 10 points.

