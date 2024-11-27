Belmont wins 89-66 against Tulane

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Tyler Lundblade scored 17 points as Belmont beat Tulane 89-66 on Wednesday night. Lundblade shot 6…

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Tyler Lundblade scored 17 points as Belmont beat Tulane 89-66 on Wednesday night.

Lundblade shot 6 for 12, including 5 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Bruins (5-2). Aidan Noyes scored 14 points and added seven rebounds. Jonathan Pierre shot 5 for 9, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Asher Woods led the way for the Green Wave (4-4) with 16 points. Mari Jordan added 13 points and six rebounds for Tulane. Rowan Brumbaugh also recorded 13 points.

Belmont led 45-35 at halftime, with Lundblade racking up 12 points. Belmont pulled away with a 12-0 run in the second half to lead by 28 points. Noyes led the way with a team-high eight points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.