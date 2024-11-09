Barnes’ 22 help Tulsa take down UAPB 103-80

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Isaiah Barnes had 22 points in Tulsa’s 103-80 win against UAPB on Saturday night. Barnes shot…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Isaiah Barnes had 22 points in Tulsa’s 103-80 win against UAPB on Saturday night.

Barnes shot 7 for 14 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Golden Hurricane (2-0). Keaston Willis added 17 points while shooting 3 for 5 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 9 of 9 from the free-throw line while he also had six rebounds. Tyshawn Archie had 15 points and shot 7 for 12, including 1 for 6 from beyond the arc.

The Golden Lions (1-2) were led in scoring by Zach Reinhart, who finished with 15 points and four assists. UAPB also got 15 points from Dante Sawyer. Christian Moore had 11 points and three steals.

The score was 52-36 at halftime, with Barnes racking up 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

