Bamisile scores 22, Shulga has 18 and VCU defeats Miami 77-70 for 7th place at Charleston Classic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Joe Bamisile scored 22 points, Max Shulga added 18 and VCU defeated Miami 77-70 on Sunday…

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Joe Bamisile scored 22 points, Max Shulga added 18 and VCU defeated Miami 77-70 on Sunday in the seventh-place game of the Charleston Classic.

Shulga had eight rebounds and nine assists. He and Bamisile each made four 3-pointers. Backup guard Zeb Jackson added 12 points.

VCU never trailed and a 10-0 run in the middle of the first half gave the Rams a 33-21 lead. Bamisile hit two 3-pointers in the run and finished the half with 16 points, including all four of his 3-pointers. VCU led 42-33 at the break.

The Rams had a double-digit lead for a 7 1/2-minute stretch of the second half and were ahead 72-62 with 2 1/2 minutes remaining while Miami was in the midst of a 10-0 run.

The Hurricanes got as close as 72-66 with 1:22 remaining, but VCU closed out the win by making five of six free throws.

Lynn Kidd had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Miami. Jalen Blackmon scored 11 points, Nijel Pack added 10 and Brandon Johnson grabbed 12 rebounds.

The Rams (5-2) picked up their only win of the tournament after three-point losses to Seton Hall and Nevada.

Miami (3-3) went 0-3 in the tournament, losing to Drake, Oklahoma State and VCU.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.