Ashby’s 23 help Queens defeat South Carolina Upstate 98-74

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Chris Ashby had 23 points in Queens’ 98-74 win over South Carolina Upstate on Saturday night.

Ashby went 8 of 14 from the field (7 for 13 from 3-point range) for the Royals (3-3). Leo Colimerio scored 11 points and added five rebounds. Asjon Anderson shot 3 of 10 from the field, including 1 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 8 from the line to finish with 11 points.

The Spartans (2-6) were led by Breylin Garcia, who recorded 17 points and six rebounds. Carmelo Adkins added 12 points and six rebounds for South Carolina Upstate. Karmani Gregory also had 12 points and five assists.

