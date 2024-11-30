Arkansas State Red Wolves play the Rice Owls

Rice Owls (5-2) vs. Arkansas State Red Wolves (5-1) Nassau, Bahamas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wolves…

Rice Owls (5-2) vs. Arkansas State Red Wolves (5-1)

Nassau, Bahamas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wolves -7.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rice and Arkansas State square off in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Red Wolves are 5-1 in non-conference play. Arkansas State leads the Sun Belt in rebounding, averaging 41.2 boards. Rashaud Marshall leads the Red Wolves with 8.5 rebounds.

The Owls have a 5-2 record in non-conference play. Rice has a 2-2 record against teams over .500.

Arkansas State scores 81.2 points, 16.2 more per game than the 65.0 Rice allows. Rice has shot at a 41.4% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 38.0% shooting opponents of Arkansas State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taryn Todd is scoring 15.0 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Red Wolves.

Trae Broadnax is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Owls.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

