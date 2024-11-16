Aranguren scores seven points in OT as Hofstra remains unbeaten, knocking off UMass 75-71

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Jean Aranguren scored seven of his 20 points in overtime, hitting 5 of 6 from the…

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Jean Aranguren scored seven of his 20 points in overtime, hitting 5 of 6 from the line, to lift Hofstra to a 75-71 win over Massachusetts on Saturday night.

Cruz Davis scored 21 points and contributed six rebounds for the unbeaten Pride (4-0). Aranguren shot 6 for 19 (2 for 8 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line while grabbing 11 rebounds. TJ Gadsden had nine points and went 3 of 5 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range).

Jaylen Curry led the Minutemen (1-3) in scoring, finishing with 22 points, six rebounds and six assists. Rahsool Diggins added 16 points and six rebounds for UMass. Daniel Hankins-Sanford also had 12 points, two steals and two blocks.

Davis put up 11 points in the first half for Hofstra, who led 35-30 at the break. Hofstra was outscored by five points in the second half and the teams finished regulation tied 63-63.

Hofstra plays Tuesday against Florida State on the road, and UMass takes on Temple on Saturday.

