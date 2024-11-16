Alexander scores 21, Boston University downs Dartmouth 78-50

BOSTON (AP) — Kyrone Alexander scored 21 points as Boston University beat Dartmouth 78-50 on Saturday. Alexander added nine rebounds…

BOSTON (AP) — Kyrone Alexander scored 21 points as Boston University beat Dartmouth 78-50 on Saturday.

Alexander added nine rebounds for the Terriers (1-3). Ben Defty scored 10 points while shooting 4 of 6 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line. Azmar Abdullah finished 3 of 4 from the field to finish with nine points, while adding six rebounds.

Ryan Cornish finished with 13 points and two steals for the Big Green (2-2). Dartmouth also got 11 points from Jackson Munro. Connor Amundsen finished with 10 points.

Boston University took the lead with 9:30 remaining in the first half and never looked back. The score was 34-21 at halftime, with Alexander racking up 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.