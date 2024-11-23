Live Radio
Alabama A&M knocks off…

Alabama A&M knocks off Coastal Carolina 77-70

The Associated Press

November 23, 2024, 7:42 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — (Darius Ford had 17 points in Alabama A&M’s 77-70 victory over Coastal Carolina on Saturday night.

Ford added five assists for the Bulldogs (4-3). Anthony Bryant scored 15 points, going 3 of 5 and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line. Chad Moodie shot 5 of 12 from the field and 4 of 10 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Chanticleers (2-4) were led in scoring by Noah Amenhauser, who finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Denzel Hines added 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Coastal Carolina. Rasheed Jones finished with 11 points and two steals.



The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

