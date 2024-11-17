Aidan Richard’s last-second 3-pointer lifts Holy Cross over New Hampshire 74-72

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Aidan Richard buried a 3-pointer with 1 second left to rally Holy Cross to a 74-72…

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Aidan Richard buried a 3-pointer with 1 second left to rally Holy Cross to a 74-72 victory over New Hampshire on Sunday.

Richard and Tyler Boston scored 12 points apiece to lead the Crusaders (3-2). Boston added eight assists and Richard made 4 of 5 from 3-point range. Max Green finished 3 of 7 from 3-point range to finish with 11 points, while adding eight rebounds.

The Wildcats (1-6) were led by Anthony McComb III with 17 points and six rebounds. Rex Sunderland added 13 points and Davide Poser scored 12.

Jaiden Feroah scored nine points in the first half and Holy Cross went into the break trailing 41-34. Richard led Holy Cross with nine points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

