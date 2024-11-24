Adams’ 25 help CSU Northridge down Utah Tech 89-79

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Marcus Adams Jr.’s 25 points helped CSU Northridge defeat Utah Tech 89-79 on Sunday night at…

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Marcus Adams Jr.’s 25 points helped CSU Northridge defeat Utah Tech 89-79 on Sunday night at the Stew Morrill Classic.

Adams added five rebounds for the Matadors (4-1). Keonte Jones added 23 points while shooting 8 of 15 from the field and 5 for 10 from the line while they also had nine rebounds and three blocks. Scotty Washington had 19 points and went 7 of 14 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range).

The Trailblazers (1-5) were led by Hakim Byrd, who posted 23 points. Utah Tech also got 15 points from Noa Gonsalves. Samuel Ariyibi finished with 14 points and three blocks.

The Matadors play Denver and Utah Tech takes on Montana when the event wraps up on Monday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

