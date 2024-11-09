Abdur-Rahim scores 16 as Providence takes down Stonehill 76-49

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Jabri Abdur-Rahim helped lead Providence over Stonehill on Saturday night with 16 points in a 76-49…

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Jabri Abdur-Rahim helped lead Providence over Stonehill on Saturday night with 16 points in a 76-49 victory.

Abdur-Rahim had six rebounds for the Friars (2-0). Wesley Cardet Jr. scored 12 points and added eight rebounds.

The Skyhawks (1-2) were led by Amir Nesbitt, who recorded 12 points and five assists. Chas Stinson added 10 points and two steals for Stonehill.

Providence took the lead with 12:24 left in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 44-25 at halftime, with Abdur-Rahim racking up 14 points. Providence pulled away with a 9-0 run in the second half to extend the lead to 22 points. Christ Essandoko led the way with a team-high eight second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.