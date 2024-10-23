Virginia Tech to rely on new faces heading into this season after losing all 5 starters

Virginia Tech (19-15, 10-10 ACC) Mike Young led Virginia Tech to the postseason for the fourth consecutive season last spring…

Virginia Tech (19-15, 10-10 ACC)

Mike Young led Virginia Tech to the postseason for the fourth consecutive season last spring as the Hokies advanced to the second round of the NIT. Now, entering his sixth season as the coach, Young faces arguably the biggest challenge in his more than three decades in coaching. The Hokies lost all five starters, including four to the transfer portal. Only four players return from the 2023-24 team, and those four combined for just three starts a year ago.

Players to watch

Mylyjael Poteat (graduate C, 6-9, 6.4 ppg). Poteat was a role player a year ago, averaging 14 minutes per game and scoring in double figures six times. The 260-pounder lost 20 pounds in the offseason and will be counted on as an anchor in the post.

Jaden Schutt (redshirt sophomore G, 6-5). Schutt transferred from Duke after missing last season with a left knee injury. The former 4-star recruit shot 35% from beyond the 3-point arc as a freshman with the Blue Devils, and Young is hoping that Schutt flourishes in the Hokies’ 3-point heavy offense.

Hysier Miller (senior PG, 6-1, 15.9 ppg). Miller transferred from Temple after finishing ninth in the American Athletic Conference in scoring and sixth in the conference in assists (4.0 apg). Given his past production, Miller, who set the AAC Tournament record in points (96), assists (23), and steals (16), may very well be the most important player on the roster.

Departures and arrivals

The Hokies lost three double-figure scorers, led by the school’s all-time 3-point shooter in Hunter Cattoor, who graduated. Sean Pedulla led the team in scoring (16.4 ppg), but transferred to Ole Miss, while Lynn Kidd (13.2 ppg) transferred to Miami. Young added six transfers, including Schutt, Miller, and Tobi Lawal, a 6-8 forward from VCU who is an exceptional athlete. Lawal recorded a 49.5-inch vertical jump in preseason testing at VCU last year.

Top games

The Hokies’ open the season Nov. 4 against Delaware State. Their nonconference slate features games against Penn State, Michigan, and Vanderbilt, and the Hokies got a bit of a break in that they play two of the ACC’s predicted heavyweights — Wake Forest and North Carolina — at home. They do, however, play preseason league favorite Duke in Durham, North Carolina on New Year’s Eve.

Facts and figures

Young hasn’t had a losing season in his five seasons at Virginia Tech. … Virginia Tech ranked 12th in the ACC in field-goal percentage defense last year (45.2%) — a number that Young has said needs to improve this season. … The Hokies were picked to finish 14th out of 18 teams in the ACC preseason media poll.

