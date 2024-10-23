LSU coach Matt McMahon enters Year 3 with tepid expectations after improvement last season

LSU (17-16, 9-9 SEC) Coach Matt McMahon is entering his third season, and his program remains down a scholarship because…

LSU (17-16, 9-9 SEC)

Coach Matt McMahon is entering his third season, and his program remains down a scholarship because of NCAA sanctions from violations that occurred under previous coach Will Wade. The good news for LSU is that the Tigers last season showed measurable progress from the first year of the McMahon era, when they finished five games below .500 and just 2-16 in SEC play. More progress this season would set up LSU to return as conference contenders in 2025-26, when it can bring in an additional scholarship player. But the Tigers were projected to finish 14th in the SEC in the conference’s preseason media poll. If the Tigers regress, pressure to replace McMahon could mount on athletic director Scott Woodward.

Players to watch

Transfer Cam Carter is expected to start at guard after averaging 14.6 points per game for Kansas State last season. Sophomore guard Mike Williams III showed potential to emerge as a significant contributor this season. He appeared in 33 games as a true freshman, averaging 7.2 points a game and 1.2 steals while shooting 37.1% from three. Junior forward Jalen Reed has established himself as one of the Tigers’ bigger presences inside. McMahon likes the way he has bulked up physically and expects him to remain on a positive trajectory after improving last season.

Departures and arrivals

Guards Jordan Wright (15.1 points per game), Jalen Cook (15.6 ppg) and Trae Hannibal (7 ppg) represent a few of LSU’s most significant departures. Wright started all of last season, while Hannibal and Cook both had stints as starters. LSU’s biggest loss in the front court was Will Baker (11 ppg, 4.8 rebounds per game).

McMahon responded by bringing in Carter and UT-Martin transfer Jordan Sears at guard, along with wing Dji Bailey from Richmond. LSU also landed a trio of promising recruits in guards Vyctorius Miller and Curtis Givens, along with forward Robert Miller III. All three are expected to play this season.

Another interesting addition is 6-foot-7-inch forward Trey’Dez Green, who’s also a tight end on the football team. He is on a football scholarship but is expected to join the basketball team after football season ends.

The Tigers could also get contributions from 6-foot-8-inch forward Corey Chest, who opted to take a redshirt as a true freshman.

Top games

LSU opens its season at home against Louisiana-Monroe on Nov. 6. The Tigers have some notable non-conference matchups at Kansas State on Nov. 14, vs. Pittsburgh in a neutral-site game on Nov. 22, at home against Florida State on Dec. 3 and against SMU in Frisco, Texas, on Dec. 14. LSU opens SEC play at home against Vanderbilt on Jan. 4 and hosts Arkansas and new coach John Calipari on Jan. 14. LSU splits those home stands with a trip to No. 24 Ole Miss on Jan. 11. The Tigers visit No. 2 Alabama, the SEC’s preseason favorite, on Jan. 25 and host No. 12 Auburn on Jan. 29 and No. 11 Tennessee on Feb. 25.

Facts and figures

The Tigers will have a guard-heavy lineup this season, and McMahon has said he wants LSU to play more of an up-tempo style and shoot more 3-pointers. Big challenges will be reducing turnovers, which plagued LSU a season ago, and rebounding. … LSU has not been to the NCAA Tournament for two seasons. The Tigers last appearance came at the end of the Wade era in 2022, but Wade was fired in connection with an NCAA notice of allegations before the tournament, and the Tigers did not make it past the first round. … Last season, LSU accepted a bid to the NIT but lost in the first round to North Texas. … The Tigers have had a freshman in the starting lineup during their previous seven season openers. That could be the case again this season. … In February, LSU plans to honor the 25th anniversary of its 2000 SEC championship team that advanced to the round of 16 of the NCAA Tournament under then-coach John Brady.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.