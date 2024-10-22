Iowa will lean on Payton Sandfort again, but McCaffery likes his roster’s depth and versatility

Iowa (19-15, 10-10 Big Ten) Coach Fran McCaffery says he expects the 2024-25 Hawkeyes to be the deepest of his…

Iowa (19-15, 10-10 Big Ten)

Coach Fran McCaffery says he expects the 2024-25 Hawkeyes to be the deepest of his 15 teams at Iowa with many of his 13 players capable of playing multiple positions in any situation. The Hawkeyes missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time in four years, but they bring back three starters and a host of other experienced players.

Players to watch

Payton Sandfort (senior, F, 6-8). He is the undisputed team leader. McCaffery loves Sandfort’s versatility and his nonstop motion on the court. He averaged 16.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists, led the Big Ten with 94 3-pointers and was third in the conference in 3-point shooting at 37.9%.

Owen Freeman (sophomore, F, 6-10). A Big Ten media panel named Freeman freshman of the year after he started 25 games and averaged 10.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks. He scored in double figures in 18 games and had two 20-point games.

Drew Thelwell (graduate, G, 6-3). He won 94 games over four years at Morehead State, making him that program’s all-time winningest player. He started 68 games and helped lead the Eagles to two Ohio Valley regular-season and tournament titles and to two NCAA Tournaments. He averaged 10 points, 6.2 assists and 1.3 steals last season.

Departures and arrivals

Tony Perkins (14 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 4.6 apg), Ben Krikke (13.8 ppg, 4.8 rpg) and Patrick McCaffery (8.9 ppg) are gone and with them a ton of starting experience Thelwell is competing with returning reserve Brock Harding for the starting off-guard spot, and Fran McCaffery said the two could play together in the backcourt. Transfer F Seydou Traore could play off-guard or either forward spot.

Top games

The Hawkeyes open at home Nov. 4 against Texas A&M-Commerce. Their Big Ten opener is at home against Northwestern on Dec. 3. They play five teams in the preseason Top 25: No. 5 Iowa State at home Dec. 12, No. 17 Indiana at home Jan. 11, No. 14 Purdue at home Feb. 2, at No. 22 UCLA on Jan. 17 and at No. 25 Rutgers on Feb. 12.

Facts and figures

The Hawkeyes are picked 11th out of 18 teams in the Big Ten preseason media poll. They tied for sixth last season, their lowest finish since 2018-19. … Iowa led the Big Ten and was third in the nation in assist-turnover margin last season (1.85). Iowa ranked 12th nationally in scoring last season (83.1 ppg) but 331st in scoring defense (79.4 ppg)..

