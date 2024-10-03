Big Ten commissioner says league has ‘positive feelings’ toward expanding NCAA Tournament

Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti joined a chorus of major conference leaders suggesting the NCAA Tournament be expanded beyond the current 68 teams.

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti joined a chorus of major conference leaders suggesting the NCAA Tournament be expanded beyond the current 68 teams.

“I think there are some positive feelings towards expansion in our league,” Petitti said Thursday at Big Ten Media Day.

The NCAA presented a plan to Division I conference commissioners that would expand the lucrative men’s and women’s basketball tournaments by four or eight teams alongside an option to leave each field at 68, according to a person familiar with the details told The Associated Press in June.

The SEC’s Greg Sankey, ACC’s Jim Phillips and Brett Yormark have all at least floated the idea of adding teams to the tournament.

“I think also the detail of how the seeding would work,” Petitti said. “I just need to hear more about how that would work depending on how many teams they had, what the seeding looks like, what the first two days look like, because it’s just not as simple as saying add more teams. I think it has an impact on actually how you structure those first couple of days and what types of changes they would be considering or not.”

The men’s tournament went from 64 to 68 teams in 2011. The women matched that in 2022.

Expansion is largely backed by larger conferences. Smaller leagues don’t want to lose automatic bids that come with winning conference tournaments or constantly be relegated to play-in games.

Not expanding

Petitti said the Big Ten has no plans to add more schools.

The league went from 14 to 18 members this year with UCLA, USC, Oregon and Washington jumping from the Pac-12. Having teams from coast to coast and across several time zones presents enough challenges for now.

“There’s just no discussions about it at all,” Petitti said. “I think we feel really good about where we are.”

Hoiberg’s heart

Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said he’s “feeling great” after having his pacemaker replaced Friday.

“Biggest thing right now is just being careful,” he said. “I’m coaching a lot on the sidelines trying not to get hit. I just can’t get hit in the area where they did the procedure.”

It was the 51-year-old Hoiberg’s second pacemaker replacement. He was born with an abnormal aortic valve and had surgeries in 2005 and 2015. His heart condition was discovered during a life insurance physical and brought an end to his NBA playing career.

Hoiberg comes into his sixth season at Nebraska with a 63-94 record leading the Cornhuskers. They went 23-11 and made the NCAA Tournament last year. Hoiberg previously coached alma mater Iowa State and the NBA’s Chicago Bulls.

He said it

“For me being in the Big Ten, I think I’m like the grim reaper. I was in the Big East. It broke up. Whatever league I’m in, it breaks up. Then the Pac-12 breaks up.” — UCLA coach Mick Cronin.

“It keeps you away from that article that everybody writes about who hasn’t gotten there.” — Purdue coach Matt Painter on reaching the Final Four last year. ___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.