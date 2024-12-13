Julian Hammond III scores season-high 23 as Colorado pulls away from South Dakota State, 81-70

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Julian Hammond III scored a season-high 23 points as Colorado rolled to an 81-70 nonconference win…

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Julian Hammond III scored a season-high 23 points as Colorado rolled to an 81-70 nonconference win over South Dakota State to remain unbeaten on its home floor Friday night.

Colorado (8-2) is 7-0 at home and its only losses came at the Maui Invitational. The Jackrabbits lost for the third time in their last four games.

Matthew Mors scored at the basket midway through the second half to give South Dakota a 56-55 lead but Elijah Malone and Hammond hit back-to-back 3-pointers to jumpstart a 12-2 run that put the Buffaloes firmly in charge. Hammond scored eight of Colorado’s final 10 points in the final 2:24 to put the game out of reach.

Hammond was 8 of 14 from the field and a perfect 5-for-5 from the free-throw line while dishing six assists to lead Colorado, which shot 50% from the field as a team (28-for-56) and was 18 of 19 from the free-throw line. Malone finished with 15 points and nine rebounds and RJ Smith added 11 points with four assists.

Joe Sayler led South Dakota State (8-5) with 16 points and three steals. Kalen Garry hit 3 of 4 from beyond the arc and added 12 points, four rebounds and two steals.

