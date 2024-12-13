Northern Iowa secures 78-58 win against Omaha

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Jacob Hutson scored 21 points as Northern Iowa beat Omaha 78-58 on Friday night. Hutson…

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Jacob Hutson scored 21 points as Northern Iowa beat Omaha 78-58 on Friday night.

Hutson also contributed five assists for the Panthers (6-4). Trey Campbell added 20 points while going 5 of 8 from the floor, including 4 for 6 from 3-point range, and 6 for 6 from the free-throw line to go with eight rebounds and five assists. Tytan Anderson shot 3 of 6 from the field and 5 for 7 from the foul line to finish with 12 points.

The Mavericks (4-8) were led by Lance Waddles, who posted 14 points and seven rebounds. Omaha also got 11 points from Kamryn Thomas. JJ White finished with 11 points.

Northern Iowa took the lead with 3:14 left in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 34-23 at halftime, with Anderson racking up eight points. Northern Iowa extended its lead to 43-23 during the second half, fueled by a 9-0 scoring run. Hutson scored a team-high 14 points in the second half as his team closed out the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.