Former conference rivals Oklahoma, Oklahoma State to play men’s basketball game at Paycom Center

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Former conference rivals Oklahoma and Oklahoma State will face off in a men’s basketball game on Dec. 14 at the Paycom Center, home of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The schools competed for decades as members of the Big 12, but Oklahoma left for the Southeastern Conference in July.

“Our storied rivalry now enters a new chapter and we — along with all of Sooner Nation — are ready to begin,” Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione said in a statement.

The game will be part of the Bedlam Series, a competition that spans all sports throughout the year. Oklahoma State holds a 13-11-1 all-time advantage.

“OSU fans take great pride in the success we’ve had in the Bedlam rivalry,” Oklahoma State athletic director Chad Weiberg said. “Although we know Bedlam will look different moving forward, we are excited for this game in the Paycom Center.”

