Tomley scores 21 as Weber State takes down Utah Tech 73-71

SAINT GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Miguel Tomley’s 21 points helped Weber State defeat Utah Tech 73-71 on Friday night.

Tomley shot 7 for 15 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Wildcats (5-6). Vasilije Vucinic scored 14 points while shooting 7 of 8 from the field and added 13 rebounds. Blaise Threatt had 14 points and shot 4 of 9 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line.

Noa Gonsalves led the way for the Trailblazers (2-10) with 19 points. Samuel Ariyibi added 18 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three blocks for Utah Tech. Tennessee Rainwater finished with nine points.

Weber State plays Wednesday against Lincoln (CA) at home, and Utah Tech will host Whittier on Monday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

