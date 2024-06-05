West Virginia adds Detroit Mercy guard Jayden Stone to its men’s basketball roster

West Virginia has signed Detroit Mercy guard Jayden Stone to its men’s basketball roster for next season. Coach Darian Devries…

West Virginia has signed Detroit Mercy guard Jayden Stone to its men’s basketball roster for next season.

Coach Darian Devries announced Stone’s signing Wednesday. The 6-foot-4 Stone averaged nearly 21 points, six rebounds and three assists last season. The Australian played two seasons at Detroit Mercy after spending the previous two at Grand Canyon. He has one year of eligibility left.

“Jayden brings us great versatility and can play a variety of positions,” DeVries said. “We love the way he can shoot the ball along with his ability to handle and facilitate.”

Stone’s signing was announced a day after the Mountaineers added guard Joseph Yesufu, who previously played at Washington State, Kansas and Drake.

West Virginia is undergoing a roster makeover under DeVries after losing a school-record 23 games this past season under interim coach Josh Eilert.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.