St. Bonaventure names alum Bob Beretta athletic director. He oversaw Le Moyne’s jump to Div. 1

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Bob Beretta is returning to his alma mater in being named St. Bonaventure’s athletic director on…

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Bob Beretta is returning to his alma mater in being named St. Bonaventure’s athletic director on Tuesday, a year after overseeing Le Moyne College’s transition to the Division I ranks.

Beretta was captain of the Bonnies baseball team and graduated in 1987 with a mass communications degree. He replaces Joe Manhertz, who resigned abruptly in March over questions regarding the men’s basketball program opting out of competing in the NIT without initially informing its players and fans.

“To have the chance to return and serve my alma mater, the institution that transformed me academically, socially and professionally, the place that inculcated all the values I was able to take into my career, is an amazing opportunity,” Beretta said in a statement released by the university. “Everything I’ve done in my life points back to my time in the Enchanted Mountains.”

Beretta spent 34 years at West Point, working his way up the athletics department hierarchy to become Army’s senior executive associate AD. He then left in 2021 to become athletic director at Le Moyne, where the central New York school made the jump to the Northeast Conference.

“Bob has every characteristic we were seeking in an AD,” St. Bonaventure President Jeff Gingerich said. “The fact that he’s an alum is simply a bonus, but having a deep appreciation of our mission and values is an asset that will prove invaluable.”

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.