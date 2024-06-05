Kansas loses guard Elmarko Jackson to torn patellar tendon during Bill Self’s basketball camp

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas guard Elmarko Jackson, who started 17 games as a freshman and was expected to be…

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas guard Elmarko Jackson, who started 17 games as a freshman and was expected to be a big contributor this season, tore his patellar tendon during a scrimmage at Jayhawks coach Bill Self’s basketball camp.

Jackson, who was injured Tuesday, will have surgery in the next few days, the school said Wednesday, but the rehab process is likely to take a full year. That is a major blow to the backcourt of the Jayhawks, whom many expect to be the No. 1 team in the preseason AP Top 25.

Jackson, a former McDonald’s All-American, averaged 4.3 points last season.

“We are all crushed by this,” Self said in a statement. “Elmarko has had a terrific spring. He has worked so hard and has improved so much. This will be a challenge that he will meet head-on and he will return as good as ever.”

