Arkansas and coach John Calipari will face former team at Kentucky in SEC next season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Arkansas coach John Calipari is bringing his Razorbacks to his last home in Kentucky as part…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Arkansas coach John Calipari is bringing his Razorbacks to his last home in Kentucky as part of next season’s Southeastern Conference basketball schedule.

The league released home and away schedules for each of its 16 teams on Monday with Oklahoma and Texas joining the conference for next season. Dates and times of games will be released later.

It will sure be a raucous atmosphere whenever Calipari’s Razorbacks play at Kentucky. Calipari spent 15 seasons with the Wildcats, leading them to an NCAA Tournament title in 2012.

He ended his tenure after this season and soon after accepted the Arkansas job when coach Eric Musselman left for Southern Cal.

The Wildcats do not play at Arkansas as part of the 18-game league schedule.

The newest members in the Sooners and the Longhorns will play each other twice this season.

The SEC Tournament will again take place in Nashville next March.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.