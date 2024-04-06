UConn Huskies play the Alabama Crimson Tide in Final 4

Alabama Crimson Tide (25-11, 13-6 SEC) vs. UConn Huskies (35-3, 21-2 Big East) Glendale, Arizona; Saturday, 8:49 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

Alabama Crimson Tide (25-11, 13-6 SEC) vs. UConn Huskies (35-3, 21-2 Big East)

Glendale, Arizona; Saturday, 8:49 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -11.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UConn plays No. 19 Alabama in the NCAA Tournament Final Four.

The Huskies are 21-2 against Big East opponents and 14-1 in non-conference play. UConn is 30-3 against opponents over .500.

The Crimson Tide’s record in SEC play is 13-6. Alabama has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UConn scores 81.4 points per game, 0.3 more points than the 81.1 Alabama allows. Alabama scores 27.3 more points per game (90.6) than UConn gives up to opponents (63.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tristen Newton is shooting 41.4% and averaging 15.0 points for the Huskies. Cam Spencer is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mark Sears is shooting 43.4% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson Tide, while averaging 21.5 points, four assists and 1.7 steals. Aaron Estrada is averaging 14.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 10-0, averaging 81.9 points, 40.5 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 6-4, averaging 89.8 points, 39.8 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

