UConn and Purdue meet in the National Championship.

Purdue Boilermakers (34-4, 18-4 Big Ten) vs. UConn Huskies (36-3, 21-2 Big East) Glendale, Arizona; Monday, 9:20 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

Purdue Boilermakers (34-4, 18-4 Big Ten) vs. UConn Huskies (36-3, 21-2 Big East)

Glendale, Arizona; Monday, 9:20 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -7; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UConn takes on No. 3 Purdue in the NCAA Tournament National Championship.

The Huskies’ record in Big East games is 21-2, and their record is 15-1 against non-conference opponents. UConn has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Boilermakers’ record in Big Ten action is 18-4. Purdue has a 30-4 record against teams over .500.

UConn averages 81.6 points, 12.8 more per game than the 68.8 Purdue gives up. Purdue has shot at a 48.9% clip from the field this season, 9.8 percentage points higher than the 39.1% shooting opponents of UConn have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tristen Newton is scoring 14.9 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Huskies. Donovan Clingan is averaging 14.2 points and 9.2 rebounds while shooting 63.4% over the past 10 games.

Lance Jones is shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Boilermakers, while averaging 11.9 points. Zach Edey is shooting 61.8% and averaging 28.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 10-0, averaging 81.4 points, 40.4 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 77.6 points, 40.3 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

