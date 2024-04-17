U.S. Basketball Writers Association will name women’s coaching award after UConn’s Geno Auriemma

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — The U.S. Basketball Writers Association announced Wednesday that it will name its annual women’s national coach…

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — The U.S. Basketball Writers Association announced Wednesday that it will name its annual women’s national coach of the year award after UConn’s Geno Auriemma.

The 70-year-old Hall-of-fame coach just completed his 39th season at the school, guiding the Huskies to their record 23rd Final Four. He has led UConn to 11 national championships and six perfect seasons, winning the USBA award six times, more than any other coach.

Auriemma has compiled a 1,213-162 record, which gives him an 88.2% winning percentage and puts him second on the all-time Division I wins list, just three games behind Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer, who announced her retirement earlier this month.

He also led the United States Women’s National Team to gold medals in the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games and the 2010 and 2014 FIBA World Championships.

The women’s coaching award had been the only unnamed award presented by the USBWA. The national player of the year receives the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award, and the national freshman of the year receives the Tamika Catchings Award.

The announcement was made in advance of the USBWA’s annual awards banquet in St. Louis Wednesday night.

