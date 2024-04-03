Seton Hall and Indiana State meet in NIT

Indiana State Sycamores (32-6, 19-4 MVC) vs. Seton Hall Pirates (24-12, 13-8 Big East) Indianapolis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Indiana State Sycamores (32-6, 19-4 MVC) vs. Seton Hall Pirates (24-12, 13-8 Big East)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall and Indiana State meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Pirates are 13-8 against Big East opponents and 11-4 in non-conference play. Seton Hall averages 73.6 points and has outscored opponents by 3.9 points per game.

The Sycamores are 19-4 against MVC opponents. Indiana State is the leader in the MVC scoring 10.6 fast break points per game.

Seton Hall’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Indiana State allows. Indiana State has shot at a 50.6% rate from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points greater than the 42.1% shooting opponents of Seton Hall have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kadary Richmond is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Pirates. Al-Amir Dawes is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Isaiah Swope is shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Sycamores, while averaging 15.8 points. Ryan Conwell is shooting 56.2% and averaging 20.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 7-3, averaging 74.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Sycamores: 9-1, averaging 87.3 points, 34.4 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

