Purdue Boilermakers take on the NC State Wolfpack in Final 4

NC State Wolfpack (26-14, 15-11 ACC) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (33-4, 18-4 Big Ten)

Glendale, Arizona; Saturday, 6:09 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -9; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Purdue and NC State play in the NCAA Tournament Final Four.

The Boilermakers’ record in Big Ten play is 18-4, and their record is 15-0 in non-conference games. Purdue scores 83.5 points and has outscored opponents by 14.1 points per game.

The Wolfpack’s record in ACC play is 15-11. NC State ranks eighth in the ACC with 35.6 rebounds per game led by Mohamed Diarra averaging 7.9.

Purdue averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 7.2 per game NC State allows. NC State has shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 41.7% shooting opponents of Purdue have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Edey is shooting 62.4% and averaging 25.0 points for the Boilermakers. Braden Smith is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Diarra is averaging 6.4 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Wolfpack. Jayden Taylor is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 79.7 points, 40.3 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Wolfpack: 9-1, averaging 78.3 points, 36.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

