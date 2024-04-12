Paurova becomes eighth Oregon State player to enter the portal

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Freshman guard Dominika Paurova became the eighth Oregon State player to enter the transfer portal after…

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Freshman guard Dominika Paurova became the eighth Oregon State player to enter the transfer portal after the Beavers’ run to the Elite Eight at the NCAA Tournament.

Paurova, a 6-foot-1 guard from Czech Republic, averaged 5.5 points this past season and became a crucial player for the Beavers during the second half of the season. She announced her decision on social media on Friday.

“I will forever appreciate my time at Oregon State. It has been filled with support from everyone I encountered from coaches, to teammates, to fans and I could not have asked for a better environment to start my college journey. I want to thank everyone that made this year so special and made me feel at home in Corvallis,” she wrote.

On Thursday, the Beavers lost Associated Press third-team All-America forward Reagan Beers to the portal as Oregon State faces the dissolution of the Pac-12. The 6-foot-4 sophomore averaged 17.5 points and 10.3 rebounds.

Oregon State and Washington State were the only remaining members of the Pac-12 after conference realignment last summer. Both schools will compete in basketball as affiliate member of the West Coast Conference next season.

Since the tournament, Talia von Oelhoffen, Timea Gardiner, Donovyn Hunter, Lily Hansford, Adlee Blacklock and Martha Pietsch have all entered the transfer portal.

Oregon State (27-8) fell in the Elite Eight to eventual NCAA champions South Carolina.

