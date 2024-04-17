Marquette hires Cara Consuegra away from Charlotte to replace Megan Duffy

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Marquette has filled its head coaching vacancy by bringing back Cara Consuegra, a former Golden Eagles assistant…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Marquette has filled its head coaching vacancy by bringing back Cara Consuegra, a former Golden Eagles assistant who spent the last 13 seasons running Charlotte’s program.

Consuegra went 225-169 in her 13 years at Charlotte as the 49ers earned one NCAA Tournament berth in 2022 and made six WNIT appearances. She was an assistant coach at Marquette on Terri Mitchell’s staff from 2004-11.

She takes over for Megan Duffy, who left to coach Virginia Tech after going 110-46 with three NCAA Tournament appearances in five seasons at Marquette.

“When we started this process, it was our goal to find the best possible head coach to lead our student-athletes into the future,” Marquette athletic director Bill Scholl said Wednesday in a statement announcing the hire. “Ultimately, that person turned out to be one of our own. Having served seven years as an assistant coach at Marquette, Cara has an acute appreciation for the values that make both the university and the women’s basketball program so special.”

During Consuegra’s seven seasons as an assistant, Marquette made two NCAA Tournament appearances and won a 2008 WNIT title.

“The history of Marquette women’s basketball is strong and the future is bright,” Consuegra said in a statement released by the school. “I am excited to reconnect with the rich tradition, while leading the program to new heights.”

Consuegra is Charlotte’s leader in career coaching wins, and she was named Conference USA coach of the year in 2022 when the 49ers went 22-10 and won the league’s regular-season and tournament titles. That NCAA Tournament berth was Charlotte’s first since 2009 and third in school history.

Charlotte has gone a combined 28-34 in the two seasons since, including a 16-15 mark this year.

“Cara Consuegra’s impact on this program is remarkable,” Charlotte athletic director Mike Hill said in a statement. “Not only is she the winningest coach in Charlotte 49ers history, but she is a leader of the highest character and a treasured member of our university family.”

As a player, Consuegra was a four-year letterwinner at Iowa from 1997-2001. She played for the WNBA’s Utah Starzz in 2001.

