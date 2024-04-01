Indiana State and Utah square off in NIT matchup

Utah Utes (22-14, 10-12 Pac-12) vs. Indiana State Sycamores (31-6, 19-4 MVC) Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Indiana…

Utah Utes (22-14, 10-12 Pac-12) vs. Indiana State Sycamores (31-6, 19-4 MVC)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State takes on Utah in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Sycamores are 19-4 against MVC opponents and 12-2 in non-conference play. Indiana State ranks second in the MVC in rebounding averaging 35.5 rebounds. Jayson Kent leads the Sycamores with 8.2 boards.

The Utes’ record in Pac-12 play is 10-12. Utah ranks third in the Pac-12 scoring 36.1 points per game in the paint led by Branden Carlson averaging 7.9.

Indiana State scores 84.6 points, 12.2 more per game than the 72.4 Utah gives up. Utah has shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 43.6% shooting opponents of Indiana State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robbie Avila is averaging 17.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Sycamores. Ryan Conwell is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games.

Carlson is averaging 17 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Utes. Gabe Madsen is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 9-1, averaging 85.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Utes: 6-4, averaging 79.0 points, 38.3 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

