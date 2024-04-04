Georgia Amoore transferring from Virginia Tech to Kentucky, following her coach to the Wildcats

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Georgia Amoore announced Thursday night she is transferring to Kentucky, following her coach, Kenny Brooks, who…

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Georgia Amoore announced Thursday night she is transferring to Kentucky, following her coach, Kenny Brooks, who left Virginia Tech to take over the Wildcats.

Amoore, a 5-foot-6 guard from Australia, teamed with All-America forward Elizabeth Kitley to lead Virginia Tech to last year’s Final Four and this year’s Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season championship. Kitley was sidelined by an injury for this year’s women’s NCAA Tournament, and the Hokies lost to Baylor in the second round.

Amoore, a third-team AP All-America selection, revealed her decision with an Instagram post. She was Virginia Tech’s No. 2 scorer this season at 18.8 points per game and averaged a team-best 6.8 assists.

She leaves as the Hokies’ career leader with 656 assists and is second in 3-pointers (293) and third in points (1,853) and games (121). Amoore set single-game school records with 39 points at Virginia and 16 assists against Houston Christian.

Amoore was a first team All-ACC selection the past two years and was named Most Valuable Player the ACC Tournament last year, when Virginia Tech went on to reach its first-ever Final Four. She and Kitley were named to the John R. Wooden All-America team this week.

