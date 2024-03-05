Wyoming plays Air Force on home losing streak

Air Force Falcons (9-19, 2-14 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (13-16, 6-10 MWC) Laramie, Wyoming; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Air Force Falcons (9-19, 2-14 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (13-16, 6-10 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -6.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming plays Air Force looking to end its four-game home losing streak.

The Cowboys are 8-5 in home games. Wyoming is 8-16 against opponents over .500.

The Falcons have gone 2-14 against MWC opponents. Air Force is 3-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Wyoming’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Air Force gives up. Air Force averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Wyoming gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Manyawu is averaging 7.6 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Cowboys. Brendan Wenzel is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Wyoming.

Ethan Taylor averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc. Rytis Petraitis is averaging 12.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Air Force.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 70.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Falcons: 1-9, averaging 62.3 points, 23.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.