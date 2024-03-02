Woolbright’s triple-double, Jackson’s 20 points help Western Carolina take down Chattanooga 82-63

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Vonterius Woolbright finished with a triple-double, Tre Jackson added 20 points and Western Carolina beat Chattanooga…

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Vonterius Woolbright finished with a triple-double, Tre Jackson added 20 points and Western Carolina beat Chattanooga 82-63 on Saturday.

Woolbright scored 15 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to go with 10 assists. Jackson shot 7 for 13, including 6 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Catamounts (22-9, 11-7 Southern Conference). Russell Jones was 6-of-11 shooting to finish with 15 points.

Honor Huff led the way for the Mocs (20-11, 12-6) with 16 points. Jan Zidek and Tyler Millin scored 13 points apiece.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

