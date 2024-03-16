Wolf’s 19 lead Yale past Cornell in Ivy League Tournament 69-57

NEW YORK (AP) — Danny Wolf scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and second-seeded Yale beat Cornell 69-57 victory…

NEW YORK (AP) — Danny Wolf scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and second-seeded Yale beat Cornell 69-57 victory in the Ivy League Tournament on Saturday.

Yale will face No. 4-seed Brown in the championship game on Sunday. Brown stunned top-seed Princeton also on Saturday.

August Mahoney scored 12 of his 16 points before halftime and was 5-for-9 shooting from beyond the arc. Matt Knowling had 12 points and finished 6 of 10 from the floor for the Bulldogs (21-9).

Jake Fiegen and Chris Manon each scored 10 points for the Big Red (22-7).

Yale took the lead with 18:10 remaining in the first half and never looked back. The Bulldogs led 37-25 at halftime. Yale extended its lead to 44-25 during the second half, fueled by a 7-0 scoring run.

