Winthrop plays Longwood in Big South Tournament

Longwood Lancers (18-13, 6-10 Big South) vs. Winthrop Eagles (17-14, 8-8 Big South) High Point, North Carolina; Friday, 2 p.m.…

Longwood Lancers (18-13, 6-10 Big South) vs. Winthrop Eagles (17-14, 8-8 Big South)

High Point, North Carolina; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -1; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop takes on Longwood in the Big South Tournament.

The Eagles are 8-8 against Big South opponents and 9-6 in non-conference play. Winthrop is seventh in the Big South with 11.7 assists per game led by Kasen Harrison averaging 3.7.

The Lancers’ record in Big South games is 6-10. Longwood is fourth in the Big South scoring 75.3 points per game and is shooting 45.4%.

Winthrop’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Longwood allows. Longwood has shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of Winthrop have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sin’Cere McMahon averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 7.7 points while shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc. Kelton Talford is shooting 65.0% and averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Walyn Napper is scoring 14.5 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Lancers. Michael Christmas is averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 76.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Lancers: 4-6, averaging 75.1 points, 36.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.