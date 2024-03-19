Williams’ 21 help Tarleton State beat Texas Southern 82-71 in CIT

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Lue Williams had 21 points in Tarleton State’s 82-71 win against Texas Southern on Tuesday night…

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Lue Williams had 21 points in Tarleton State’s 82-71 win against Texas Southern on Tuesday night in the CIT.

Williams shot 7 for 11 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Texans (24-9). Jakorie Smith scored 16 points, shooting 4 for 14 (1 for 7 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line. Devon Barnes had 13 points and shot 3 of 6 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Jaylen Wysinger and Deon Stroud each score 18 points for the Tigers (16-17). Kenny Hunter had 15 points, six rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

